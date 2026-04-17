First home win of season for Chennaiyin FC

CHENNAI: When Sporting Club Delhi's substitute forward Sourav K saw his right-footed shot miss the Chennaiyin FC goal by inches deep into stoppage time, the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium crowd here breathed a sigh of relief. The hosts, at the fourth time of asking, won their first home game by 1-0 in the Indian Super League this season, on Friday.

Farukh Choudhary’s left footed attempt in the eleventh minute had handed the hosts the lead. Feeding off a line-breaking pass by Spanish playmaker Alberto Noguera in the left flank, the 29-year-old forayed into the box, and tried his luck. His shot caught Delhi goalkeeper Nora Fernandes off-guard, leaving the stadium, filled by a few thousands, in raptures.

What kept Chennaiyin in the match was their defence, keeping an in-form Delhi attack at bay. In the lead-up to the game, a lot had been spoken about how Chennaiyin would cope without Elsinho’s presence, who was stretchered off in the team's 1-3 loss to East Bengal last week.