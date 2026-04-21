Chennaiyin held to goalless draw by relegation-threatened Mohammedan

CHENNAI: It is not to say that Mohammedan SC are the easiest opponent in the ongoing Indian Super League season but no team would want to drop points against a relegation-threatened side who had just one point to show for till Tuesday. Then, Chennaiyin FC squandered an opportunity to consolidate at home, finishing with a goalless stalemate against Mohammedan SC here.

Questionable substitutions and lack of fresh legs towards the end may have cost the two-time ISL champions another win which would have been crucial before getting on the road for away games.

With 15 minutes to go in the match, defensive changes like Mohammed Ali Bemmamer and Pritam Kotal were made. The wingers Irfan Yadwad and Prakadeswaran S were innovative with their crosses into the box, but the final outcome did not result in a goal as Daniel Chima Chukwu failed to capitalise.