Chennaiyin held to goalless draw by relegation-threatened Mohammedan

CHENNAI: It is not to say that Mohammedan SC are the easiest opponent in the ongoing Indian Super League season but no team would want to drop points against a relegation-threatened side who had just one point to show for till Tuesday. Then, Chennaiyin FC squandered an opportunity to consolidate at home, finishing with a goalless stalemate against Mohammedan SC here.
Questionable substitutions and lack of fresh legs towards the end may have cost the two-time ISL champions another win which would have been crucial before getting on the road for away games.
With 15 minutes to go in the match, defensive changes like Mohammed Ali Bemmamer and Pritam Kotal were made. The wingers Irfan Yadwad and Prakadeswaran S were innovative with their crosses into the box, but the final outcome did not result in a goal as Daniel Chima Chukwu failed to capitalise.
The visitors, meanwhile, maintained a narrow shape and tried to hit Chennaiyin on the counter. They let the opposition have most of the ball, and tried to capitalise on errors. Mohammedan, coached by former Chennaiyin player Mehrajuddin Wadoo, kept attacking the channels which were left exposed due to the fullbacks pushing high.
Earlier, the hosts had a good start by getting the first shot on goal within two minutes. But the visitors managed to keep them at bay. The attacking duo of Makan Chothe and T Adison Singh, feeding off midfielder Amarjit Singh’s passes, kept Chennaiyin on their toes with the pace they had in the counter attack.
One silver-lining for the team is the impact of local boy Prakadeswaran S. When he was brought on in the 54th minute, the largely quiet crowd at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium got louder and louder every time he took a touch. That in turn spurred the team into making more forays into the opposition box, but unfortunately was not enough.
Result: Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Mohammedan SC