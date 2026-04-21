Fan-favourite Prakadeswaran brings energy to team

CHENNAI: When number ‘52’ was shown on the substitution board, the largely quiet crowd attending Chennaiyin FC’s home match against Mohammedan SC on Tuesday got their reasons to go loud. It was their jersey number of their local boy Prakadeswaran S. As he jogged to take his position on the right wing, the cheers from the fans got louder.

And the teenager did not waste anytime. Coming on for Maheson Singh Tongbram, his first few touches brought energy into the team as he got past defenders with his nimble footwork.

His first shot, although off-target brought that spark that was missing within his teammates.

Playing on the right wing position, the Tamil Nadu player demanded the ball, showed confidence in his dribbles and made the right decisions with passes. In the 34 minutes he played in the match, his passes were on point, completing 19 out of 21 passes. He was also the pivot point of Chennai’s attack in the second half in their search for the match-winning goal. Unfortunately, they could not find the breakthrough.