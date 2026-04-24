Last-gasp backheel goal sends Stuttgart past Freiburg to German Cup final against Bayern

STUTTGART: Tiago Tomás' spectacular 119th-minute backheel goal sent Stuttgart back to the German Cup final with an extra-time 2-1 win over Freiburg to keep its title defense rolling Thursday.

In the final in Berlin on May 23, Stuttgart will now aim to foil a Bayern Munich domestic double, which could become a treble if Vincent Kompany's team wins the Champions League too.

The back-to-back cup finals for Stuttgart couldn't be more different, facing a record-breaking Bayern — which beat Stuttgart 4-2 last weekend — after beating one of the competition's biggest-ever underdogs, third-tier Arminia Bielefeld, in last year's final.

"It's a really tough question. I think just be concentrated, try to make as few mistakes as possible," Stuttgart striker Deniz Undav told Sky Sport when asked how his team can make an upset happen. "We believe in it. Anything can happen in Berlin. It's one game."

Freiburg's chances of an unusual double ended, but it's still a contender for the Europa League title after reaching the semifinals.

The game was heading for a penalty shootout when Tomás produced a moment of individual skill by twisting in the air between two defenders as a pass came in from Badredine Bouanani and using his heel to flick the ball past Freiburg's otherwise outstanding goalkeeper Florian Müller.