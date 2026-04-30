Julian Alvarez surpasses Messi as fastest Argentine to 25 UCL goals

Argentina striker Julian Alvarez surpassed Lionel Messi to become the fastest player from his country to reach 25 UEFA Champions League goals.

Alvarez played a key role in keeping Atletico Madrid’s hopes of a fourth UCL title alive with a fine penalty conversion as their clash against Arsenal in Madrid ended in a 1-1 draw.

The forward has now scored 25 goals in 41 Champions League appearances, leapfrogging Messi, who scored his 25th goal in his 42nd match. Sergio Aguero is third on the list, having taken 48 games.

The all-time leading scorers in Champions League history are Cristiano Ronaldo with 141 goals, followed by Messi with 129 and Robert Lewandowski with 109.

Now, the second leg between these two sides on May 6 in London will decide who will make it to the final against either Bayern Munich or the defending champions, Paris Saint-Germain, with PSG coming out on top 5-4 in a thrilling first leg.

A string of half-chances were witnessed in the tightly contested first half before a penalty was converted into a goal by Viktor Gyokeres in the 44th minute, bringing some life into the contest just before halftime, as per UCL's official website.