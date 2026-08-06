Please reconsider JFC's ISL withdrawal: AIFF chief Chaubey appeals to Tata group

NEW DELHI: All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey has urged the Tata group to reconsider its "shocking" decision of withdrawing Jamshedpur FC from the embattled Indian Super League (ISL).

The Tata group has made it clear that JFC's exit from the ISL was a long-planned strategic decision to ensure that the company returns to its core ideal of grassroots football development.

Tata Steel vice President (Corporate Services) D B Sundara Ramam has also insisted that the move has "nothing to do" with the uncertainty surrounding the ISL's commercial future and would not be reconsidered.

However, Chaubey said the AIFF would still hope for a rethink by the legacy corporate house.

"AIFF would be happy if Tata remains in football, especially in senior top tier football. If an AIFF request or application can change their mind...the AIFF would like to appeal that for the interest of the players and football, Tata should remain in the senior football league," Chaubey told PTI in an interview.

"The AIFF welcomes any suggestion (from them) and is ready to incorporate the suggestions to ensure the best outcome," he said.

Tata Steel has assured that Jamshedpur FC will honour all existing player contracts and help footballers find new clubs. The AIFF president said he has faith in Tata group and its decisions cannot be driven by commercial interests.