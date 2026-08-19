Want Bengaluru FC to control games: coach Munoz

BENGALURU: SIX years without a league title is a long wait for a club like Bengaluru FC. And for coach Pep Munoz, appointed to the hot seat during the course of last season, the challenge is now to end that wait.

After Renedy Singh’s departure in March, Munoz has been entrusted with the team for the full season, giving him something he did not have last year — an entire pre-season to put his ideas into practice.

Speaking to this daily, Munoz sounded confident about the squad and, more importantly, clear about what he wants BFC to become. He wants a team that controls games, keeps the ball, presses aggressively and attacks with purpose. Possession has always been central to the Spaniard’s coaching philosophy, drawing from the Spanish school of football where keeping the ball is not an end in itself, but a way of controlling the opponent and eventually finding the space to hurt them. For Munoz, that could well be the foundation of the 'completely different identity' he wants BFC to build this season.

He believes that a stronger foundation at the back would allow BFC to be more aggressive from both wings. “If that balance can be achieved, it could provide the Blues with a significant boost in attack,” he said. With Aashique Kuruniyan offering pace and width on the left, and Fanai Lalrempuia providing support from midfield, the combination could give BFC another attacking outlet. Their movement down the left could, in turn, create more opportunities for the likes of Ryan Williams and Sunil Chhetri in the final third.