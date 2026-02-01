Arsenal opens seven-point lead in Premier League and Liverpool beats Newcastle

Arsenal and Liverpool rediscovered that winning feeling in the Premier League on Saturday.

Arsenal powered seven points clear at the top of the standings after beating Leeds 4-0. Mikel Arteta's team ended a three-game winless run in style at Elland Road and strengthened its title charge.

Defending champion Liverpool finally secured its first league win of 2026 by 4-1 against Newcastle. Hugo Ekitike scored two and Florian Wirtz was on target again as two of Liverpool's big summer signings delivered at Anfield. Ibrahima Konate, playing his first game since the recent death of his father, sealed the win.

Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Jesus were all on target for Arsenal and Leeds goalkeeper Karl Darlow added an own goal.

"We really wanted to show how much we wanted it," Arteta said.

Manchester City and Aston Villa can trim Arsenal's lead back to four points on Sunday.

Chelsea came back from two goals down at home to beat West Ham 3-2 and climb up to fourth, with Enzo Fernandez hitting the winner in the second minute of added time.

Everton left it even later to draw at Brighton 1-1, Beto scoring in the 97th.

Last-placed Wolverhampton lost for the 18th time this season, 2-0 at home to Bournemouth.