Man City held by Solanke stunner, Sesko delivers 'best feeling' for Man Utd

LONDON: Manchester City's Premier League title challenge hit a fresh stumbling block as Dominic Solanke's acrobatic strike salvaged a 2-2 draw for struggling Tottenham on Sunday, while Benjamin Sesko secured another thrilling 3-2 win for Manchester United over Fulham.

City were cruising towards what would have been another damaging defeat for Spurs boss Thomas Frank as they led 2-0 at half-time.

But Solanke scored twice in the second half to leave Pep Guardiola's men six points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

City have won just one of their six league games in 2026 to allow the Gunners to move closer to a first title in 22 years.

Rayan Cherki fired the visitors into an early lead and was only denied a spectacular second by a brilliant Guglielmo Vicario save.

Antoine Semenyo did double City's advantage before the break to spark uproar from the furious Spurs support at half-time.

However, Tottenham flipped the script in the second period to give Frank some breathing space.

Solanke's absence for most of the season due to injury has played a major part in Spurs' struggles.

The England international's finish from close range halved the deficit before he produced a stunning moment of athleticism to hook the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma with a scorpion kick.