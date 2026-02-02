Atletico Madrid says it's reached a deal with Atalanta for Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman

MADRID: Atletico Madrid says it has reached a deal with Serie A team Atalanta to sign Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman.

Lookman is already in Madrid to sign his contract, the Spanish club said Sunday.

"The agreement is subject to passing his medical and agreeing and formalizing his contract," Atletico said, without giving further details.

Lookman is set to undergo his medical on Monday.

The 28-year-old played for Fulham and Leicester before joining Atalanta in 2022. He also previously played for Leipzig and Everton.

Lookman scored three goals for Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Atletico is third in La Liga, nine points behind second-place Real Madrid and 10 points behind leader Barcelona after 22 matches. It will face Club Brugge in Champions League playoffs later this month.