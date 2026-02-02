Foord's extra-time goal gives Arsenal a 3-2 win over Corinthians in the first Women's Champions Cup

LONDON: Caitlin Foord scored on a breakaway in extra time and Arsenal won the inaugural Women's Champions Cup with a 3-2 victory over Brazil's Corinthians on Sunday.

Corinthians leveled the match at 2-2 in second-half stoppage time when Victoria converted a penalty in the pouring rain at Emirates Stadium.

Olivia Smith and Lotte Wubben-Moy scored in regulation for Arsenal, which earns $2.3 million for winning the intercontinental tournament. Corinthians takes home $1 million as the runner-up.

Arsenal, which qualified for the tournament as winners of the UEFA Champions League, earned a spot in the final with a 6-0 defeat of Morocco's ASFAR in Wednesday's semifinals.

Smith, who also scored in the semifinal, opened scoring in the 15th minute when Corinthians goalkeeper Leticia punched a shot from Stina Blackstenius into Smith's path.

Six minutes later, Corinthians evened the score with Gabriela Zanotti's goal that crossed the line before Arsenal goalkeeper Anneke Borbe could get to it. The 40-year-old Zanotti also scored in Corinthians' 1-0 semifinal victory over Gotham FC.

Lotte Wubben-Moy scored the go-ahead goal in the 58th with a header off a cross by Emily Fox as FIFA President Gianni Infantino looked on.