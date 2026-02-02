Mbappé's last-gasp penalty lifts Real Madrid to 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano in Spanish league

MADRID: Kylian Mbappé came through for Real Madrid again, converting a penalty kick 10 minutes into second-half stoppage time to salvage a 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano and move Madrid back within a point of Spanish league leader Barcelona on Sunday.

Vinícius Júnior also scored for Madrid after again being jeered by fans early on at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Jude Bellingham, also booed when the lineup was announced, had to be replaced 10 minutes into the match because of a left hamstring injury.

Madrid was coming off a 4-2 loss at Benfica that dropped the team out of the eight automatic spots for the round of 16 of the Champions League. It will face Benfica again in the playoffs.

"We came from a tough defeat, one that nobody ever wants, in the Champions, a competition many of us aspire to win," Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde said. "We wanted to change that image, today we had the first opportunity, and I think we played a great game."

It was a thriller at the Bernabeu on Sunday, with Mbappé giving Madrid the victory by coolly converting the last-gasp penalty for his eighth goal in five matches.

The result allowed Álvaro Arbeloa's side to keep pace with Barcelona, which won 3-1 at Elche on Saturday.

"It was a victory in which the players put a lot of energy, their soul," said Arbeloa, who took over after replacing Xabi Alonso last month. "We needed the help of the fans and without their push we would not have achieved it."