Goalkeeper's stoppage-time header sends Benfica into last 16, pushes Real Madrid into Champions League playoffs

LISBON: When Benfica was awarded a foul near the area deep into stoppage time, coach José Mourinho looked at goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin and told him to go into the penalty box for the set piece.

Moments later, Trubin was at the bottom of a pile of Benfica players celebrating his goal, a decisive one against Real Madrid that sent the Portuguese club into the knockout round of the Champions League.

Trubin's header gave Benfica a 4-2 victory and the goal difference it needed to make it into the top 24 in the league phase of the European competition.

"I didn't know what we needed. Then I saw everyone telling me to go up. I also saw our coach, so I went up, went into the box, and I don't know... I don't know what to say," Trubin said. "Crazy moment. I don't know what to say. I'm not used to scoring. I'm 24 years old and it's the first time. Unbelievable."

The goal also meant that Madrid, Mourinho's former club, dropped out of the top eight that automatically qualified for the round of 16.

"I had no idea if 3-2 was enough, I had no indication. When the free kick came, I sent Trubin up front," Mourinho said. "This victory is historic and important, even more so from a prestige point of view."