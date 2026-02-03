Manchester City goes big again as Premier League clubs dominate transfer window

Manchester City went big again in the January transfer window and will hope it reaps more rewards than last year.

City was the biggest spender as Premier League clubs dominated the midseason window — splashing out a reported $115 million on Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi to boost its four-pronged trophy pursuit. Last year City spent more than $200 million in a bid to salvage its campaign but still ended up emptyhanded for the first time in eight years.

City's outlay in this window was less but still represented a big chunk of the spending from England's top flight, which was around $500 million, according to stats website Transfermarkt.

Premier League clubs outspent their rivals in Spain, Italy, France and Germany.

Crystal Palace signed Wolverhampton striker Jorgen Strand Larsen on deadline day for a club record fee, reportedly up to $65 million.

Last year's Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain was quiet during the window but looked to the future with the signing of 18-year-old midfielder Dro Fernández from Barcelona. The most eye-catching signing in France was Lyon's loan deal for Brazil forward Endrick from Real Madrid, who scored a hat trick in only his second game for his new club.

One of the biggest moves of deadline day came in Saudi Arabia, where Karim Benzema swapped Al-Ittihad for league leader Al-Hilal.

The windows in England, France, Germany and Italy closed at 1900 GMT, with Spain closing at 2259 GMT.

England

Premier League champion Liverpool is already planning for next season after its title defense unraveled early. Liverpool secured a deal for French defender Jeremy Jacquet, who will join from Rennes in the summer.

Palace was the second biggest spender in England with a reported outlay of around $105 million, following the signing of Strand Larsen.

The London club's defense of the FA Cup came to an end in humiliating fashion at the hands of non-league Macclesfield last month. Palace also had to cope with the departure of captain Guehi to Man City, while manager Oliver Glasner announced he is leaving at the end of the season.

Striker Jean-Philippe Mateta was also expected to leave in this window, but reports on Monday said a move to AC Milan fell through.

The signing of Strand Larsen followed a deal for Brennan Johnson and the loan of Evann Guessand.

"I'm coming in to hopefully help win some games and bring the team back to where it was at the start of the season, because obviously that was amazing," Strand Larsen said.

Wolves made late moves for England midfielder Angel Gomes on loan and striker Adam Armstrong. Sunderland signed Ecuador winger Nilson Angulo, Chelsea winger Tyrique George went to Everton on loan and Luca Netz joined Nottingham Forest.

Man City midfielder Kalvin Phillips went on loan to second-tier Sheffield United on Monday.