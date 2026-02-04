Kai Havertz sinks former club as Arsenal reaches English League Cup final by beating Chelsea

What's shaping up to be a banner season for Arsenal will include a trip to Wembley Stadium for the English League Cup final.

Kai Havertz scored in stoppage time against his former club to earn Arsenal a 1-0 win over visiting Chelsea on Tuesday, sealing a 4-2 victory on aggregate.

Without a trophy since 2020, Mikel Arteta's team leads the Premier League by six points in its bid to become English champion for a first time since 2004, and also finished top of the Champions League standings after eight straight wins.

For good measure, Arsenal has advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup, too.

"The last three or four years we've been at the top of the Premier League competing and got really close but haven't been good enough," said Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice, referring to the team's three straight runner-up finishes.

"That's why this season we have that extra desire and fire in our bellies to go one step further in every competition. There's a long way to go but to be in a cup final with this club is amazing."

Arsenal will play Manchester City or Newcastle in the March 22 final. City leads 2-0 heading into the second leg at home on Wednesday.