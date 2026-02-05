Athletic Bilbao, Real Sociedad both score late to make it to Copa del Rey semifinals

MADRID: Iñaki Williams scored six minutes into stoppage time as Athletic Bilbao won 2-1 at Valencia to reach the semifinals of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, and its Basque Country rival Real Sociedad made it to the last-four by winning 3-2 at Alaves.

Athletic will be playing in its sixth Copa semifinal in seven seasons. It won the title in 2024 and was runner-up to Barcelona in 2020-21 and to Sociedad in 2019-20.

Williams scored the winning goal with a left-footed strike from the middle of the area after a cross by his younger brother Nico Williams following a breakaway.

Athletic, which was winless in three matches across all competitions, had taken the lead in the 26th after an own-goal by Umar Sadiq, who also equalized for the hosts in the 35th.

Athletic's Mikel Jauregizar missed a 75th-minute penalty.

Before the match, Spanish media reported that fans threw several objects at the bus carrying Athletic's players.

The victory comes a few days after a mural with drawings of Iñaki and Nico Williams was vandalized in Bilbao, where some fans have criticized them.