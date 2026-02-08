Højlund rescues Napoli with dramatic 3-2 win over Genoa in Serie A

GENOA: Rasmus Højlund scored a last-gasp penalty as 10-man Napoli won 3-2 at Genoa in Serie A on Saturday, keeping pressure on the top two clubs from Milan.

Højlund was fortunate Genoa goalkeeper Justin Bijlow was unable to keep out his low shot, despite getting his arm to the ball in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

The spot kick was awarded after Maxwel Cornet – who had just gone on as a substitute – was adjudged after a VAR check to have kicked Antonio Vergara's foot after the Napoli midfielder dropped dramatically to the floor.

Højlund's second goal of the game moved Napoli one point behind AC Milan and six behind Inter Milan. They both have a game in hand.

"We showed that we're a team that never gives up, even in difficult situations, in emergencies, and despite being outnumbered, we had the determination to win. I'm proud of my players' attitude, and I thank them and congratulate them because the victory was deserved," Napoli coach Antonio Conte said.

His team got off to a bad start with goalkeeper Alex Meret bringing down Vitinha after a botched back pass from Alessandro Buongiorno just seconds into the game. A VAR check confirmed the penalty and Ruslan Malinovskyi duly scored from the spot in the second minute.

Scott McTominay was involved in both goals as Napoli replied with a quickfire double. Bijlow saved his first effort in the 20th but Højlund tucked away the rebound, and McTominay let fly from around 20 meters to make it 2-1 a minute later.