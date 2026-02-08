Yamal atones for bad miss with classy goal as La Liga leader Barcelona beats Mallorca 3-0

MADRID: Teenage star Lamine Yamal made up for missing an open goal with a trademark curler from outside the penalty area as Barcelona beat Mallorca 3-0 on Saturday to move four points ahead at the top of La Liga.

Robert Lewandowski had put Barcelona ahead and 18-year-old homegrown player Marc Bernal scored his first career goal late on to seal a convincing win. Yamal and Lewandowski have scored 10 league goals each this season.

Second-place Real Madrid can close the gap to one point if it wins at Valencia on Sunday.

Lewandowski pounced from close range in the 29th minute following good work down the left from Marcus Rashford. His shot was blocked and Lewandowski showed typically cool composure to control the ball and guide it past a defender before picking his spot.

Rashford's form has improved throughout the season and he came close to scoring in first-half injury time when his curling free kick produced a brilliant save from Leo Roman.

The ball fell to right back Jules Koundé near the penalty spot and his scuffed shot landed at the feet of Yamal, who somehow skewered wide from almost on the goal line.

The 18-year-old prodigy was given a pat on the back by Lewandowski, who is one of the modern era's most prolific scorers with over 650 club goals — including 344 with his former club Bayern Munich and more than 100 for Barça.