Al-Nassr hopeful Ronaldo will return for Asian Champions League Two

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to win a major trophy since arriving in Saudi Arabia, and Al-Nassr will be hoping the 41-year-old Portuguese star returns to action on Wednesday to help the Riyadh club move closer to silverware.

Al-Nassr takes on Arkadag of Turkmenistan with a place in the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League Two on the line.

Ronaldo hasn't played any part in Al-Nassr's most recent two games in the Saudi Pro League amid reports he was unhappy with the way the club is being funded, particularly after watching rival Al-Hilal sign Karim Benzema in last month's transfer window.

Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli are all majority owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

In a statement, the SPL outlined that no player is bigger than the club or the league.

"The Saudi Pro League is structured around a simple principle: every club operates independently under the same rules," the league said. "Cristiano has been fully engaged with Al-Nassr since his arrival and has played an important role in the club's growth and ambition. But no individual — however significant — determines decisions beyond their own club."

Despite the absence of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Al-Nassr beat reigning champion Al-Ittihad 2-0 on Friday.