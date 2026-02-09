Dembélé stars as PSG crushes bitter rival Marseille 5-0 to regain top spot in Ligue 1

PARIS: Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé starred with two goals and an assist as Paris Saint-Germain crushed bitter rival Marseille 5-0 to reclaim top spot in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The win restored defending champion PSG's two-point lead over Lens after 21 rounds, with Marseille in fourth place behind Lyon after the humiliating defeat.

"We wanted to send a message that we're back," Dembélé said after PSG's biggest winning margin against Marseille.

"It was almost perfect," PSG coach Luis Enrique said. "It's an important day for our fans because we made history, 5-0 never happened before."

Despite PSG's attacking flair, Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi's choices will be scrutinized following a truly dismal performance from his side lacking composure and fight. Marseille was eliminated from the Champions League following a 3-0 defeat against Club Brugge less than two weeks ago.

"Once again, I say sorry to the fans," De Zerbi said. "I'm not in the players' heads. I thought we had prepared well for this game but clearly not. We need to understand why we played this way in Bruges and here."

Top scorer Mason Greenwood, fellow forward Amine Gouiri and new signing Ethan Nwaneri were anonymous in attack, with veteran Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the bench.