Haaland seals dramatic 2-1 win for Man City at Liverpool to boost Premier League title challenge

Erling Haaland kept Manchester City's Premier League title hopes alive with a dramatic late penalty at Liverpool.

The Norwegian struck in second-half stoppage time in an explosive game at Anfield on Sunday to seal a 2-1 win and cut the gap on first-place Arsenal back to six points.

City's title prospects looked in dire shape when Dominik Szoboszlai crashed a stunning long-range free kick in off the post in the 74th minute. And even when Bernardo Silva equalized 10 minutes later, second-place City was still looking at ending the match eight points adrift.

But Haaland sent the away fans wild by firing into the bottom corner from the spot in the 93rd after Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson brought down Matheus Nunes in the box.

"I was really nervous right beforehand. All my thoughts were getting in the back of the net," Haaland told Sky Sports. "Incredible feeling."

Even after Haaland's goal, the drama was far from over.

