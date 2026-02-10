Kylian Mbappé's scoring streak for Madrid has some wondering if he'll overtake Cristiano Ronaldo

MADRID: Kylian Mbappé's latest impressive scoring run with Real Madrid has brought up comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo.

After Mbappé scored his 23rd goal in 22 Spanish league games in Madrid's 2-0 win at Valencia on Sunday, coach Álvaro Arbeloa said the France striker could be well on his way to matching the success of Ronaldo at the Spanish powerhouse.

“What Cristiano achieved seemed extraterrestrial, something impossible to match and no one could come close,” Arbeloa said. "Mbappé has a long way to go because Cristiano was here for many years, but he has the conditions to follow in his footsteps, and you never know if he’ll be able to surpass him. But if anyone can, it’s Kylian.”

The 41-year-old Ronaldo, currently playing in Saudi Arabia, played for Madrid from 2009-18, breaking nearly every club record.

The 27-year-old Mbappé joined the Spanish powerhouse last season and quickly matched some of the numbers of the Portugal star. Mbappé scored 59 goals in 2025 to equal's Ronaldo's club-record tally in 2013.

At the time, Mbappé called Ronaldo his “idol, the best player in the history of Real Madrid and a reference point in world soccer. It’s an honor for me.”