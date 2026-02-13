Tottenham set to hire former Juventus manager Igor Tudor as interim boss until end of season

LONDON: Tottenham are set to hire Igor Tudor as interim manager until the end of the season after Thomas Frank's dismissal, according to reports on Friday.

Tudor is reported to have reached a verbal agreement with Tottenham, who are expected to finalise the deal imminently.

The 47-year-old was sacked by Juventus in October after an eight-match winless run left the Italian club struggling in eighth place in Serie A.

He has also had spells in charge of Lazio, Marseille, Verona, Hajduk Split, Galatasaray and Udinese.

At Juventus, Tudor inherited a team that sat outside the Champions League places late in the 2024-25 campaign, but he guided them to a fourth place finish after losing just one of his first 11 games in charge.

When his appointment is confirmed, the former Croatia defender will be tasked with cleaning up the mess left by Frank, who was axed on Wednesday after a 2-1 defeat against Newcastle 24 hours earlier.

Tottenham are languishing just five points above the Premier League relegation zone.