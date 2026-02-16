Ezzejjari’s double strike helps East Bengal cruise past NorthEast

KOLKATA: A double strike within six minutes in the second half by Youssef Ezzejari and an injury-time goal by Miguel Ferreira guided East Bengal FC to a 3-0 win against NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Monday.

The hosts, with all their possession and energy, could not create any genuine scoring chances to trouble Gurmeet in goal. On the other end, the Highlanders were trying to use the pace of Jithin and Parthib to break the hosts' high-line of defence, but the perfect ball was lacking from the midfield.

The Red & Gold Brigade had a good spell of play towards the end of the first half, attacking with purpose, but the NorthEast defence contained them as the first half ended goalless.