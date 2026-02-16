Quadruple chasing Arsenal rout Wigan to reach FA Cup fifth round

LONDON: Arsenal powered into the FA Cup fifth round for the first time in six years as the quadruple chasers crushed Wigan 4-0 on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's side routed the third-tier strugglers with four goals in the first 27 minutes of the fourth round tie at the Emirates Stadium.

Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli netted before Jack Hunt's own goal was followed by a Gabriel Jesus strike.

The Gunners are back in the last 16 for the first time since they won the FA Cup in 2020, a success that remains the only major trophy of Arteta's reign.

Holding a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League, through to the League Cup final against Manchester City and into the Champions League last 16, Arsenal could end their silverware drought with a remarkable quadruple this season.

"We made a lot of changes because of players who needed minutes. The intensity that we showed, the connections between players and the threat we had, I'm very pleased. The first-half made a difference, obviously," Arteta said.

Arsenal's latest FA Cup clash with Wigan lacked the drama of their previous one in 2014 -- a semi-final win featuring a penalty shoot-out goal from then Gunners captain Arteta.