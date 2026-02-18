Ousmane Dembélé comes off in first half of PSG's 3-2 win against Monaco in Champions League playoffs

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé's frustrating season continued when he came off with an apparent injury during the first half of the Champions League playoff against Monaco on Tuesday.

Désiré Doué came on for Dembélé, scored twice and played a part in the other goal as PSG took a 3-2 lead into the return leg next Wednesday in Paris.

Dembélé was doubtful for the game because of a leg problem and came off in the 26th minute at Stade Louis II. The Ballon d'Or winner has been hampered by injuries this season. Shortly before coming off, television images showed him twice rubbing the back of his left calf and then pulling his sock down.

Coach Luis Enrique said he did not take any risks by starting Dembélé, who was PSG's top scorer last season with 35 goals.

"We know what shape each player is in. No risk, he trained normally," Luis Enrique said. "We'll have to see if there's an injury. He took a knock in the first 15 minutes, then he couldn't run."

PSG was trailing 2-0 when Dembélé came off but rallied to be level 2-2 by halftime.