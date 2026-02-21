ISL 2025-26: Kerala Blasters’ home opener on Sunday in doubt after GCDA disrupts press meet

KOCHI: Uncertainty over Kerala Blasters FC’s home game against Mumbai City FC intensified on Saturday when officials of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) disrupted the club’s pre-match press conference at Kochi’s Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, citing unresolved agreement issues.

GCDA officials entered the stadium hall shortly before the scheduled press conference ahead of the match against Mumbai City FC and asked media personnel to vacate the premises, alleging that the revised rental agreement with the club had not yet been signed. The unexpected intervention forced the Blasters to shift the press interaction online, creating an embarrassing situation just hours before kickoff.

According to sources, the GCDA executive committee has now revised the rent to Rs 4.2 lakh per match, up from the Rs 2 lakh figure announced earlier. The new agreement reflecting the revised amount is yet to be formalized, triggering the latest standoff between the two sides.

Only a week ago, GCDA and the club had jointly addressed the media at the same venue, where GCDA chairman K. Chandran Pillai announced that the rent had been reduced to Rs 2 lakh from the previous Rs 8.4 lakh, citing the club’s financial constraints due to the delayed ISL season. The chairman described the reduction as a “one-time” arrangement, made following a direct request from the AIFF, to ensure that Kerala’s football home remained in Kochi.