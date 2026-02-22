Chelsea, Aston Villa held in blow to Champions League hopes

LONDON: Chelsea's chances of Champions League qualification were dented as Burnley snatched a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge, while Aston Villa also struck late to salvage a point against Leeds on Saturday.

The Blues climb into the Premier League's top four only on goal difference after they paid for failing to build on Joao Pedro's fourth-minute opener.

Chelsea were dominant until Wesley Fofana was sent off with 18 minutes remaining for a second yellow card.

Burnley took full advantage as Zian Flemming headed in from a corner in the 93rd minute to keep their slim hopes of survival alive.

The Clarets edge to within eight points of safety.

Villa defied the odds to keep pace with Arsenal and Manchester City in the title race until recent weeks, but a 1-1 draw continued their poor run at Villa Park.

Anton Stach's spectacular free-kick from fully 40 yards (37 metres) at an angle caught out Emi Martinez at his near post to give Leeds the advantage.

Daniel Farke's men have lost just twice in their last 16 games to relieve their fears of being dragged into a battle for survival.

But Tammy Abraham then snatched a point for Villa two minutes from time.