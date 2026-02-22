Vinicius Junior scores again but cannot prevent Real Madrid falling to 2-1 loss at Osasuna

Vinicius Junior was back on the score sheet for Real Madrid on Saturday, but the Brazilian was not able to prevent the Spanish league leader from falling to a surprise 2-1 loss to Osasuna.

In a week when the Brazilian accused an opponent of racially insulting him in a Champions League match, he showed that the fallout from the incident has not impacted his form with his fifth goal in four games.

But defeat for Madrid delivered a blow to its title pursuit, handing second-place Barcelona the chance to move to the top of the standings by beating Levante on Sunday.

UEFA is investigating after Vinicius accused Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni of calling him "monkey" following his outstanding goal in Madrid's 1-0 win against Benfica in the Champions League playoffs on Tuesday. The forward was on target again and looked to have at least salvaged a point for Madrid with his goal in the 73rd at Osasuna, leveling the game after Ante Budimir's first-half penalty had given the home team the lead.

But any thoughts of a Madrid comeback were ended by Raul Garcia's 90th-minute winner.

Garcia showed quick feet to turn in the box and sweep a shot past Thibaut Courtois from a tight angle.

Madrid is two points clear of second-place Barca, having played a game more.