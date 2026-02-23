Arsenal's Eze sinks Spurs again, Liverpool late show floors Forest

LONDON: Eberechi Eze was the scourge of Tottenham again as his double restored Arsenal's five-point lead at the top of the Premier League in a 4-1 win on Sunday, while Liverpool needed Alexis Mac Allister's 97th-minute goal to beat Nottingham Forest 1-0.

Eze, who nearly joined Spurs prior to moving to Arsenal from Crystal Palace in August, scored his first goals since netting a hat-trick in the first north London derby of the season in November.

The pressure was on Arsenal to respond after back-to-back draws at Brentford and Wolves had allowed Manchester City to close in at the top.

Mikel Arteta's men rose to the challenge to inflict more pain on their local rivals in Igor Tudor's first match as interim Tottenham boss.

"I think you have to bring context to the situation and this is the beauty of football," said Arteta.

"We lift everyone up immediately. Now we have to show what we are made of. That is about attitude and how you respond to a difficult moment."