Indian Super League: Football thrill back in Kochi, but Kerala Blasters fail to deliver

KOCHI: The fans were back, albeit in lower numbers. So was the joyous roar across the western and eastern galleries of the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi, after nearly a year of uncertainties. But Kerala Blasters FC were in for a disappointing start to their home season on Sunday, at a venue they paid a huge price for. India international Lallianzuala Chhangte’s 47th minute strike for Mumbai City FC meant that the Blasters suffered their second successive loss of the season.

In a note of warm welcome to the Blasters returning to their base, the ‘yellow army’ — despite previous season’s tussles and boycotts — cheered for the home side even as they were losing ground to their stronger opponents. After a lacklustre first half, and the Mumbai goal soon after resumption, both teams strove hard to find the net. If not for the diligent efforts of goalkeeper Arsh Anwer Sheikh, the loss would have been bigger for the hosts.

The encounter gained momentum as the visitors won a penalty 26 minutes into the game. However, the spot kick by forward Jorge Diaz was incredibly saved by Arsh, lighting up the arena. Another attempt, a swift cross by Chhangte brushed past the left post, offering a short-lived relief for Blasters. The only good attempt from the home side in the first half was a freekick by Spanish forward Victor Bertomeu that was punched out by the goalkeeper.

In the 51st minute, another freekick by Bertomeu deflected off the wall. The hosts did some last-minute pressing, which led to three corners in timed added on, but nothing found the target. While the tale grows sadder for the ‘Yellow Tuskers’, the cheer for football returning to Kochi was visible in Kaloor on the day. Even with no chance of witnessing their star players, who have been loaned out given the uncertainty over the ISL season, the fans showed their enthusiasm for the game with undeterred support for the hosts until the final whistle.