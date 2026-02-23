Indian Super League: Lalbiaknia nullifies Sánchez as Bengaluru FC, NEUFC draw 1-1

BENGALURU: In a fiercely contested encounter at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru FC (BFC) and NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw, marking a competitive start to their campaigns this season.

After coming off a convincing 2-0 win over Sporting Club Delhi in their opener, BFC started brightly in front of their fortress. The Blues took the lead in the 20th minute through a clinical finish from Braian Sánchez. The Argentine midfielder latched onto a well-constructed move, slotting home with composure to give his side the advantage.

BFC’s Ryan Williams was a standout performer, showcasing his versatility by excelling across the pitch — from shoring up the defensive line to driving the attack as a midfielder. His powerful effort crashed against the crossbar, denying the hosts a dramatic finish.

The away team, NEUFC, Juan Pedro Benali’s boys, showed resilience throughout the match. Despite trailing, the Highlanders grew into the game, particularly after halftime. It was because of ‘the wall of BFC’ that Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who was called into action, notably denied a header from Asheer.