Atalanta coach celebrates 'unforgettable night' after late drama seals Champions League comeback

Two red cards, a VAR overturn and a decisive converted penalty with the last kick of the game.

All of that happened in the final seconds of a Champions League thriller between Atalanta and Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday— and it ultimately ensured there will still be Italian representation in Europe's top club competition.

Atalanta advanced to the round of 16 by capping an unlikely turnaround when Lazar Samardzic curled a penalty into the top corner in the eighth minute of stoppage time to clinch a 4-1 win on the night and a 4-3 victory on aggregate.

Dortmund, the runner-up in 2024, had arrived with a 2-0 lead from the first leg.

"Everyone had written us off," said Davide Zappacosta, one of Atalanta's scorers, "but ... we always believe and we never give up."

Still, Atalanta needed a helping hand.

Extra time was looming when a mistake by Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel allowed Atalanta to launch one last attack, after the allotted three minutes of stoppage time had been played.

A cross into the area was about to reach Nikola Krstovic for a simple header into an empty net when Dortmund defender Remy Bensabaini flicked out his boot and caught the Atalanta substitute on the top of his head, drawing blood.