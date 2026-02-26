Champions League: Vinicius hits winner as Real Madrid eliminate Benfica after racism row

MADRID: Vinicius Junior scored the winner on the night as Real Madrid beat Benfica 2-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday, progressing 3-1 on aggregate to the last 16.

It was the Brazilian forward's superb goal which separated the teams in a first leg marred by an incident of alleged racial abuse aimed at him by Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni, who denies it.

Jose Mourinho's side were still alive in the play-off round tie and took the lead early on at the Santiago Bernabeu through Rafa Silva, although Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni swiftly levelled.

Benfica gave the record 15-time champions a rough ride but fittingly Vinicius, who never hides from the spotlight, scored on 80 minutes to effectively end the contest.

"That is our Vinicius," Tchouameni proudly told Movistar after the Brazilian's winner.

"To be honest, we didn't start the game very well but we kept our confidence," added the French midfielder.

It was Portuguese coach Mourinho's first time back at the Santiago Bernabeu since he coached Real Madrid from 2010-2013, but he could not lead his team from the dugout because of suspension.

After a week dominated by the fallout from the first leg, Vinicius lined up for Real Madrid alongside Gonzalo Garcia, who stepped in for injured French superstar Kylian Mbappe.

"(Vini) had a great game," Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa told Movistar.