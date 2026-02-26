PSG survive Monaco scare to reach Champions League last 16

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain came from behind and then survived a late scare against 10-man Monaco, drawing 2-2 in the second leg of their Champions League knockout phase play-off tie on Wednesday to reach the last 16 with a 5-4 aggregate victory.

The defending European champions recovered from two behind to win 3-2 in the principality in last week's first leg, a game in which Monaco had a man sent off early in the second half.

The scenario this time was similar, with French international Maghnes Akliouche giving Monaco a deserved interval lead on the night to level the scores overall.

However, the visitors had Mamadou Coulibaly sent off on 58 minutes, and that proved the catalyst for PSG to make it 1-1 through Marquinhos before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia seemed to have clinched the aggregate triumph.

Jordan Teze did make it 2-2 in stoppage time and Wout Faes then missed a great chance, but PSG held on to progress to the next round.

"Of course at the end when they scored and had that last chance it was stressful and we had a fright, but overall once again we reacted well to falling behind and played well collectively," PSG's Desire Doue told broadcaster Canal Plus.