Bengaluru FC look to seal second home win against Punjab FC

BENGALURU: In a tactical showdown, Bengaluru FC (BFC) will take on Punjab FC in their ISL clash on Friday. The Blues are clear favourites on home soil, Sree Kanteerava Stadium, while the Shers arrive desperate to win their first match of the season. At fifth position on the points table, BFC have made a steady start, collecting four points from their opening two fixtures (1 win, 1 draw).

They opened with a 2-0 home victory over Sporting Club Delhi. Their follow-up was a gritty 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC at the Kanteerava last weekend, where a brilliant shot from around 20 yards helped the team to get the lead. Punjab FC lost narrowly to Jamshedpur and are yet to register a point or goal in the league. However, counterattacks led by Dani Ramírez usually dictate the tempo. Strengthening the Shers’ defence is Brazilian veteran Pablo Santos, whose leadership will be crucial in neutralising the Blues’ creative threats.

BFC is facing defensive concerns with Rahul Bheke sidelined due to injury. Rennedy Singh, the coach, said he is not entirely comfortable with the team’s defence and stressed the need for greater solidity and discipline. He said when the team attacks, defenders Roshan and Nikhil Poojary join in. If Poojary pushes forward from the right back, someone else drops back, ensuring the team’s structure remains intact.

“Ryan Williams can play up front or on the right, but ultimately, the structure remains the same. If we lose possession, the key question is how quickly we can win the ball back,” Rennedy said. “Our opponents created all their chances from set-pieces. We need to strengthen defence. We are planning to implement tight man-marking within two yards of our opponents,” he said.