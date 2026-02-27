Dressed to the kilt: Scotland fans get FIFA approval to don traditional sporrans at World Cup games

GLASGOW, Scotland: Scotland supporters can wear their kilts in all their customary glory at the World Cup.

The Scottish Football Association told The Associated Press on Wednesday that it had reached agreement with FIFA for sporrans — the traditional fur or leather pouch worn in front of the kilt — to be permitted at games despite contravening security limits for entry into stadiums in the United States, which is co-hosting the tournament with Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Scotland has been drawn in Group C with Brazil, Morocco and Haiti, and it has two games in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and one in Miami Gardens, Florida.

"FIFA have confirmed that sporrans will be permitted into the stadiums following the standard search and inspection procedures and will continue to work together with the Scottish FA to educate their matchday staff as they prepare to welcome fans to Boston and Miami," Scottish FA spokesperson Graeme Thewliss said.