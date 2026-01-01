After waiting 36 years, French soccer fans finally have a capital city derby again as PSG faces PFC

PARIS: It's taken quite some time, but the first capital city derby in French men's league soccer since 1990 takes place on Sunday when Paris Saint-Germain hosts Paris FC.

A very local derby, too, with PSG's Parc des Princes stadium literally across the street from PFC's new home ground — 44 meters away according to the Paris City Hall website.

After winning promotion last season, Paris FC changed stadium and now plays at Stade Jean-Bouin, which traditionally held rugby matches.

Sunday's contest pits the defending French and European champion against a side struggling in the top tier. PFC has lost half its games, and was 14th in the 18-team league heading into this weekend's 17th round.

PFC's top scorer this season is skillful midfielder Ilan Kebbal with six goals, more than any PSG player. But he is away with Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

PSG has coped with injuries to star forwards Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué this season. That might have affected results because, for a change, PSG is not top but in second spot behind surprise leader Lens. Heading into Sunday's derby, PSG had already lost two league games, as many defeats as all last season.

While PSG has won a record 13 French league titles and 16 French Cups, PFC's trophy cabinet is bare. The PFC men's team has never won the league or even a cup.