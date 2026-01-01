Chelsea and coach Enzo Maresca part ways with club 15 points off the pace in Premier League

LONDON: Enzo Maresca has left his role as Chelsea head coach after 18 months in charge, the Premier League club announced Thursday.

"Chelsea Football Club and head coach Enzo Maresca have parted company," said a club statement.

The Italian's exit from Stamford Bridge comes with the club fifth in the Premier League table -- 15 points adrift of leaders and London rivals Arsenal -- with one win in their last seven top-flight games.

Speculation about Maresca's position increased during Chelsea's poor run of recent results amid reports of a worsening relationship between the coach and the club's hierarchy.

"With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track," said the club statement.