Comeback wins for Ivory Coast, Cameroon at Africa Cup; Sudan advances despite defeat, war at home

CASABLANCA: Bazoumana Touré scored in stoppage time as defending champion Ivory Coast recovered from a two-goal deficit to beat Gabon 3-2 on Wednesday in the Africa Cup of Nations, which now enters the knockout stage.

Christopher Opéri crossed for Touré to head in the winner as Les Éléphants staged a dramatic comeback to finish top of Group F, just ahead of Cameroon, by virtue of scoring a goal more than the Indomitable Lions.

Opéri had also set up Evann Guessand for the equalizer in the 84th minute. Both of the late scorers were substitutes, as coach Emerse Faé was forced to make changes to counter Gabon's early dominance.

The Panthers raced ahead with goals from Guélor Kanga and Denis Bouanga, before Jean‑Philippe Krasso pulled one back at the end of the first half.

"We wanted this first place, and we had to work in the second half for it," Faé said.

Five-time winner Cameroon also came from behind to beat Mozambique 2-1 in the other group game.

Both Ivory Coast and Cameroon finished with seven points each, with a goal difference of plus 2, but Ivory Coast scored five goals, compared to Cameroon's four.

Mozambique also progressed to the last 16 as one of the four best third-place finishers.

Gabon was already eliminated after starting with two defeats.