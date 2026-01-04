Rice double helps Arsenal rally for win at Bournemouth and take six-point lead in Premier League

Declan Rice proved why he's a leading candidate to be the Premier League's player of the season by inspiring Arsenal to a come-from behind victory at Bournemouth that opened up a six-point lead on Saturday.

The England midfielder scored two second-half goals — with almost identical low, side-footed finishes — in a 3-2 win on the south coast.

Rice was a doubt for the match because of a knee injury that forced him out of the 4-1 win over Aston Villa on Tuesday. He was fit enough to return and was the difference between the teams.

"We are going to need everyone chipping in at different points so happy to help the team," said Rice, who scored twice in a Premier League game for the first time.

Arsenal fell behind in the 10th minute when Evanilson stroked into an unguarded net after intercepting a woeful pass out from the back by Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Brazil center back made amends by lashing in the equalizer six minutes later, following a mazy run by Noni Madueke, for a second goal in as many starts since returning from six weeks out injured.

After Rice's double, a long-range strike by Bournemouth substitute Eli Junior Kroupi in the 76th minute made for a tense finale but Arsenal held on to record a fifth straight win, keeping Villa and Manchester City at arm's length in the title race.

Villa is the closest challenger to Arsenal after a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

City can return to second place, four points behind Arsenal, by beating Chelsea on Sunday.