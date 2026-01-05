Ruben Amorim sacked by Manchester United after 14-month reign as manager

LONDON: Ruben Amorim has been sacked as Manchester United manager 14 months after arriving at Old Trafford, the club announced on Monday.

United said in a statement that the Portuguese had left his role, with the club's leadership having "reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change".

The club added: "This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.

"The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future."

Current Under-18s coach Darren Fletcher will take charge of the team against Burnley on Wednesday.

United are currently sixth in the Premier League table after a 1-1 draw at Leeds on Sunday.

After that game, an irate Amorim stressed he was United's manager rather than just the coach during an eye-catching press conference in which he told the scouting department and director of football, Jason Wilcox, "to do their job".

The 40-year-old had alluded to frustration behind the scenes in the build-up to the match as the United boss refused to clarify his recent comments about the club's transfer plans.