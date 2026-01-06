Chelsea appoint Liam Rosenior as new manager, hand him six-year contract

LONDON: Chelsea confirmed the hiring of new manager Liam Rosenior on a six-year contract after he left French club Strasbourg on Tuesday.

The Premier League club said Rosenior signed to 2032.

Rosenior has been praised for turning Strasbourg, which is part of the same ownership group as Chelsea, into a force in Ligue 1 after a seventh-place finish last season.

“Liam has shown that he can build teams with a clear way of playing while setting the highest standards with players on and off the pitch. While there will continue to be a focus on player development, the club’s expectations and ambitions remain high,” Chelsea said.

Rosenior’s previous jobs include a stint as assistant coach at Derby to Wayne Rooney, who praised his “incredible” work ethic and attention to detail.

The 41-year-old Rosenior has never managed a Premier League club. Chelsea last week parted company with Enzo Maresca, who spent 18 months in charge.

Moving to Chelsea will bring much more visibility and pressure for Rosenior.