ISL to kick off on February 14, all 14 clubs will participate: Sports Minister

NEW DELHI: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday announced that the Indian Super League, which was on pause due to lack of a commercial partner, will start on February 14.

The ISL will feature all 14 clubs.

The I-League, which was also on pause, will be held "around the same time" with all 11 clubs in participation.

"There was lot of speculation regarding ISL but today the government, football federation and 14 clubs, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal included, had a meeting and we have decided that ISL will start February 14. All clubs will participate," Mandaviya announced.

Joining him at the long awaited resolution table was under-fire All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey, who took over the explaining part after the Minister's announcement.