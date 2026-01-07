Jonathan David redeems himself with goal and assist in Juventus' 3-0 win over Sassuolo

MILAN: Jonathan David repaid coach Luciano Spalletti's faith in him with a goal and an assist to help Juventus to a 3-0 win at Sassuolo in Serie A on Tuesday.

That saw fourth-place Juventus remain level on points with Roma after the capital side won 2-0 at relegation-threatened Lecce. Juventus and Roma are three points below Serie A leader Inter Milan, although all three of the teams above them have played two matches fewer.

David had come under fire after his penalty was saved in Saturday's 1-1 draw at home with Lecce.

However, he kept his place in the starting lineup and was crucial in securing the result in the second half after an own goal from Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemovic was the only thing to separate the sides at the break.

David set up Fabio Miretti for Juve's second, in the 62nd minute, and the Canada forward got on the scoresheet himself a minute later. The whole squad rushed over to celebrate with David, including those off the bench and Spalletti.