Barca rout Athletic to reach Spanish Super Cup final

JEDDAH: Raphinha netted twice as Barcelona strolled into the Spanish Super Cup final with a dominant 5-0 semi-final win over Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia.

The holders and record 15-time champions will face either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid, who meet Thursday, in Sunday's final.

Hansi Flick began with teenage star Lamine Yamal on the bench but his team was still able to ease to a comfortable victory at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah.

The La Liga leaders have now won nine matches in a row across all competitions and Athletic, enduring a difficult season, were ripped to shreds.

Last season Barca went on to win La Liga and the Copa del Rey after Flick's side won the Spanish Super Cup for the first trophy of the German's reign and the coach had said he wanted to use the competition as a springboard for more success again.

"It's us who make games easy or hard -- when we're playing well, doing things right, defending well, attacking well, the game is easier," Raphinha told Movistar.

The forward has been in fine form since returning from a hamstring injury that kept him out for around two months.

"I am always looking to be at my best level, and I will never say I'm at my best," continued Raphinha.

"I will keep looking, keep trying to have a season that, if not perfect, is almost perfect, always looking for the best for the team."