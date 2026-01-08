Manchester City, Aston Villa falter in Premier League title race

LONDON: Manchester City and Aston Villa missed the chance to make significant inroads into Arsenal's Premier League lead on Wednesday as managerless Manchester United were held at lowly Burnley.

Elsewhere on a frantic night of action, 10-man Chelsea went down 2-1 at Fulham in front of new boss Liam Rosenior and Antoine Semenyo scored a fairytale winner for Bournemouth against Tottenham.

Erling Haaland scored his 150th City goal from the penalty spot to put Pep Guardiola's team ahead at the Etihad but Kaoru Mitoma made it 1-1 in the second half.

Norway forward Haaland has reached 150 goals in all competitions in his 173rd appearance -- 28 games faster than any other Premier League player.

But he and his teammates squandered a succession of chances as they drew a third game in a row.

City are now on 43 points, five behind Arsenal, who can go eight clear with a home win against Liverpool on Thursday.

Villa are level on points with City following a costly goalless draw at Crystal Palace.

City boss Guardiola bemoaned his team's profligacy in front of goal.

"I love a lot the way we played, we did many good things, but we don't score goals," he said. "There are too many clear chances."