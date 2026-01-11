Liverpool's Bradley out for the season with 'significant' knee injury

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool right-back Conor Bradley is set to undergo surgery on a serious knee injury which will rule him out for the rest of the season.

The Northern Ireland international suffered the injury in the closing stages of Thursday's 0-0 draw at Arsenal.

Gunners' forward Gabriel Martinelli apologised after the match for attempting to push Bradley off the field in the mistaken belief he was time-wasting.

"Liverpool FC can confirm Conor Bradley has sustained a significant knee injury," the English champions said in a statement.

"Bradley will undergo surgery in the coming days and then begin a period of rehabilitation."

The BBC reported that the injury is not an anterior cruciate ligament tear but does involve damage to the bone and ligament.