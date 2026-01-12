ISL to kickoff on February 14 as all 14 clubs confirm participation in writing

NEW DELHI: All the 14 Indian Super League (ISL) clubs have written to the All India Football Federation (AIFF), formally confirming participation in the delayed 2025-26 season, clearing the decks for the start of the top-tier domestic competition on February 14.

On January 6, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had announced that the ISL, which was on hold due to the absence of a commercial partner, would start on February 14, with all the 14 clubs taking part in it.

Despite the minister's announcement, a few clubs were yet to confirm participation in writing as they had agreed to take part in the ISL "in principle" only.

But now, all the clubs have formally confirmed participation in the truncated league, a source in the AIFF told PTI on Monday.

Many of the clubs have also shared details of the venues where they plan to play their home matches.

"Yes, all the 14 clubs have confirmed participation in writing," the source said.

The top-tier ISL will feature 91 matches on a home-and-away basis.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey had earlier said that a Governing Council Board would be formed to manage the league and it would be "empowered to take all commercial decisions."