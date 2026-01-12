Simeone apologises to Vinicius after Super Cup row

MADRID: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone apologised to Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior on Monday after the pair squared off in the Spanish Super Cup.

Simeone bickered with Vinicius both during Atletico's 2-1 semi-final defeat on Thursday and after the Brazilian was substituted.

The Argentine coach also said sorry to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, after appearing to tell Vinicius that the Los Blancos chief would kick him out of the club.

"I would like to apologise to Mr Florentino and Mr Vinicius for the episode we saw," Simeone told a news conference ahead of Atletico's Copa del Rey last 16 visit to face Deportivo La Coruna on Tuesday.

"It was not good of me to put myself in that position and I accept I didn't do the right thing.

"Beyond that the team that deserved to win went through, they deserved it."

Vinicius scored a fine solo goal in the Spanish Super Cup final, but Madrid lost 3-2 against Barcelona.

The winger's contract expires in June 2027 and as of yet he has not agreed a new deal with Real Madrid.